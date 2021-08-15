New Delhi: A cop part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security team fainted during the Independence Day event at the Red Fort on Sunday. The Delhi Police personnel is said to have fainted due to hot weather in Delhi, where the maximum temperature for the day was 36 degrees Celsius.Also Read - PM Modi Announces Rs 100 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti Master Plan to Boost Infrastructure

The incident occurred after PM Modi concluded his 90-minute Independence Day speech. As people started moving out, the policeman fell unconscious near entry gate number 4C.

Other security personnel immediately jumped into action and rushed him to the Indian Army Camp at the Red Fort for medical aid.

A policewoman of the same security unit said, “We are from Delhi Police but our dress is plain safari suit as we are part of the Prime Minister’s security. We are always deployed at PM’s programmes.”

The actual cause of the policeman collapsing was not completely clear but senior Delhi Police officials said he fainted due to heat. He was later taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

(With inputs from IANS)