Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, met his nonagenarian mother Hiraba on Friday night. After completing a roadshow in Ahmedabad and delivering an address at the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan, the Prime Minister visited his younger brother Pankaj Modi's house in Vrindavan society in Raysan area on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, where he sought the blessings of his mother Hira Ben.

Prime Minister Modi's mother lives with his younger brother. The prime minister reached there around 9 pm, had dinner with her and took her blessings, a BJP release said. The party also released a photos of Modi having dinner with Hira Ben.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar

In one image, PM Modi can be seen greeting his mother, where she is could be seen blessings him. In another image, both mother and son can be seen exchanging a deep conversation, after which, they can be seen enjoying a dinner together.

The prime minister always makes it a point to visit his mother whenever he comes to Ahmedabad. Prime Minister’s visit came a day after BJP registered a landslide victory in four states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.