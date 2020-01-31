New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office has asked all 37 union ministers who visited Jammu and Kashmir last week to submit detailed feedback on the implementation of various development schemes so that the central government can put forth the agenda for further development in the union territory, officials stated on Friday.

So far, a total of 14 ministers have submitted their assessment on the welfare schemes in a proforma that will be compiled together in a comprehensive report for the government to take action on the basis of the feedback, a home ministry official told news agency PTI. The proforma lists questions regarding the status of electricity, education standards and gas connectivity that needs to be filled by all the ministers.

There will be two sets of feedback — one on the initiatives taken by the UT administration and on the other about the central government initiatives, the official said.

Earlier this month, 37 central ministers including Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, ministers of state for home G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai, among others paid a visit to J&K following the Prime Minister’s directive for a honest assessment of the on-ground situation of various welfare schemes in the state that was bifurcated as a union territory with the abrogation of Article 370.

The ministers spent overnight at their respective places of visit – including Baramulla, Ganderbal, Doda and others. While interacting with locals, the lawmakers sought first-hand information about the roads, healthcare facilities, power situation, functioning of educational institutions, besides others.

In August last year, the central government had abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into Union Territories. Since then, the PM Modi-led central government has been closely monitoring the ground situation there, while it remains under the President’s rule.