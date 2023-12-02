The ‘Melodi’ Moment: PM Modi Features In Selfie With Giorgia Meloni At COP28 Summit

The 46-year-old Italian leader posted the selfie with PM Modi on her Instagram handle and captioned the post as, "Good friends at COP28," with the hashtag '#Melodi'.

Dubai: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taken during their meeting on sidelines of the ongoing 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai on Friday. Meloni clicked a selfie with the Indian prime minister and shared it on her Instagram account. “Good friends at COP28 #Melodi,” Meloni captioned her selfie with PM Modi.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi posted a photo with Meloni saying India and Italy were looking for a sustainable and prosperous future.

“Meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #COP 28 Summit. I trust in the joint efforts of India and Italy for a prosperous and sustainable future,” the PM wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). Incontro con PM @GiorgiaMeloni dell’Italia a margine del #COP 28 Summit. Confido negli sforzi congiunti di India e Italia per un futuro prospero e sostenibile. pic.twitter.com/zdCSLHOKya — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023

The camaraderie between PM Modi and Meloni came into the limelight when the Italian leader visited Delhi for the G20 Summit in September. When she was received by PM Modi, she shook hands with him. While exchanging pleasantries, both leaders burst into laughter following a brief conversation.

“I had excellent meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni. Our talks covered sectors such as trade, commerce, defence, emerging technologies and more. India and Italy will keep working together for global prosperity,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had posted on social platform X.

The Italian leader also wished PM Modi on his 73rd birthday on September 17. In a tweet on X, she called PM Modi a “friend”.

Prior to the G20 Summit, Meloni visited India in March on her maiden trip as the two leaders engaged in various bilateral meetings. Notably, the Italian leader’s visit to New Delhi coincided with the diamond anniversary of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

