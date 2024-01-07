PM Modi Shares Bhajan ‘Shree Ram Ghar Aaye’ By Geetaben Rabari: WATCH

Shree Ram Ghar Aaye is sung by Geetaben Rabari.

Still from the video (YouTube/@GeetaBenRabari)

Ram Bhajan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared a devotional bhajan “Shree Ram Ghar Aaye” sung by Geetaben Rabari, music composed by Maulik Mehta, and lyrics and composition by Sunita Joshi Pandya.

Prime Minister Modi posted on X: “अयोध्या में प्रभु श्री राम के दिव्य-भव्य मंदिर में राम लला के आगमन का इंतजार खत्म होने वाला है। देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को उनकी प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा की बेसब्री से प्रतीक्षा है। उनके स्वागत में गीताबेन रबारी जी का ये भजन भावविभोर करने वाला है। #ShriRamBhajan (The wait for the arrival of Ram Lala in the divine-grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya is about to end. My family members across the country are eagerly waiting for his death. This bhajan of Geetaben Rabari ji to welcome him is very emotional.) #ShriRamBhajan

Watch The Video Here

