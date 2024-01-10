PM Modi Shares Bhajan ‘Shri Ramji Padhare’ By Osman Mir: WATCH FULL VIDEO

“Shri Ramji Padhare” is sung by Osman Mir and music is composed by Aum Dave and Gaurang Pala.

(Image: YouTube/@OsmanMir)

Shri Ramji Padhare: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a devotional bhajan “Shri Ramji Padhare” sung by Osman Mir whose music is composed by Aum Dave and Gaurang Pala.

Prime Minister Modi posted on X: “अयोध्या नगरी में श्री रामजी के पधारने को लेकर हर ओर उमंग और उल्लास है। उस्मान मीर जी का यह मधुर राम भजन सुनकर आपको इसी की दिव्य अनुभूति होगी। #ShriRamBhajan (There is excitement and joy everywhere regarding the arrival of Shri Ramji in Ayodhya city. You will get a divine experience after listening to this melodious Ram Bhajan of Osman Mir ji.) #ShriRamBhajan

Watch The Full Bhajan Here

Earlier on Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a devotional bhajan “Ayodhya Mein Jaykara Gunjay” sung and composed by Vikas and created by Mahesh Kukreja.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a devotional bhajan “Shree Ram Ghar Aaye” sung by Geetaben Rabari, music composed by Maulik Mehta, and lyrics and composition by Sunita Joshi Pandya.

