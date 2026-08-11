PM Modi shares new video message for country days ahead of Independence day 2026

Ahead of India's 80th Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi released a video message urging citizens to join the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and honor freedom fighters.

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PM Modi- Video grab Instagram

Independence day 2026: As India nears celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2o26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation with a new video on social media. On Tuesday afternoon, PM Modi shared a video where he appealed to the countrymen to actively participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark Independence Day on August 15 and pay tributes to the freedom fighters. Here are all the details you need to know about what PM Modi has said ahead of 80th Independence Day.

PM Modi shares video ahead of 80th Independence Day

Sharing a reel on Instagram, PM Modi said, “Celebrate August 15 with pride, pay tribute to freedom fighters, take a pledge for Viskit Bharat. Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Man Tiranga.”

“Come, let’s make Har Ghar Tiranga a celebration in every home,” the Prime Minister captioned the post as the nation prepares to celebrate the 80th Independence Day. Earlier this week, PM Modi, calling upon the citizens to participate in the campaign, termed the Tricolour as “pride” and “source of motivation”.

‘Tricolour is our pride and a constant source of inspiration’: PM Modi

Taking to X, PM Modi had said, “Our Tricolour is our pride and a constant source of inspiration to always give our best for the nation.”

“Let us participate enthusiastically in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement and renew our collective resolve to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat, he said while underlining this year’s theme as that of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’.”

Watch video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

The Prime Minister mentioned: “Glad that this year’s efforts are dedicated to Vande Mataram and that too at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary.”

India’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage citizens to bring the national flag into their homes and hoist the Tiranga as part of the celebrations marking India’s Independence.

The campaign was based on the idea that people’s relationship with the national flag had traditionally remained more formal and institutional, rather than becoming a personal expression of national pride. By encouraging citizens to bring the flag home, the initiative sought to transform the Tiranga into a symbol of a personal connection with the nation while also representing a collective commitment towards nation-building and national unity.

(With inputs from agencies)