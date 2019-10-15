New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the slumping economy, while quoting Abhijit Banerjee, the winner of Economics Nobel Prize 2019.

In a tweet, the Congress leader also attacked Modi, saying he should “attend to work”.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee quipped, “Is Modiji listening ?”. He added, “Abhijit Banerjee: 1) Indian economy on shaky ground 2) “ political interference “ in statistical data 3) Average urban and rural consumption gone down – hasn’t happened since the seventies 4) We in (India) are in crisis. Attend to work. Less photo-ops.”

Abhijit Banerjee, along with two others was awarded the Nobel Prize 2019 “for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty”.

“The condition of the Indian economy is on shaky ground. After witnessing the present (growth) data, just can’t be sure about it (revival of the economy in the near future). “In the last five-six years, at least we could witness some growth, but now that assurance is also gone,” the economist had said.

According to reports, the Nobel laureate was critical of the decision of demonetisation. In a paper, he wrote that the note-ban led to a massive liquidity crunch. the brunt was borne by the informal sector where 85 per cent or more of the Indian labour force is employed.

PM Modi had congratulated Abhijit for his big feat. “Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee on being conferred the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. He has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation,” Modi said in a tweet.

On September 13, Sibal had launched a similar attack on Narendra Modi-led NDA government over several issues including slumping GDP growth, the ongoing crisis in the automobile sector, low investments amongst others.