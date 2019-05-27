New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday took example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reject Yoga Guru Ramdev’s suggestion that ‘third child shouldn’t be allowed to vote’ to control population in the country.

Slamming Ramdev, Owaisi, in a sarcastic tweet said Prime Minister Modi shouldn’t ‘lose his right to vote just because he’s the 3rd kid.'”There is no law preventing people from saying downright unconstitutional things, but Na?” the AIMIM chief, a constant critic of PM Modi, asked this morning.

He added,”That he can do a thing with his stomach or move about his legs shouldn’t mean Narendra Modi lose his right to vote just because he’s the 3rd kid (sic).” Notably, the Prime Minister is the third child of Damodardas and Hiraba Modi.

Earlier on Sunday, Yoga guru Ramdev opined that India is not ready to deal with its population explosion and suggested some measures like denying voting rights and other government services to the third or higher children.

Addressing a press conference, he had said that the country’s population should not be allowed to go beyond 150 crore.”This is only possible if we enact a legislation denying voting right to the third or higher children of a parent. Such children should also be denied right to contest elections and other government services,” he had suggested.