New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reinstated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed Pakistan its place by abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, while flagging off the ‘Johar Jan Ashirvaad Yatra’ from Jamtara district of Jharkhand.

Recalling certain incidents, Amit Shah said, “Indira Gandhi defeated Pakistan in 1971, we never opposed her. When Pakistan raised Kashmir in UN, PV Narasimha Rao told Atal Bihari Vajpayee to argue India’s case. There should be no politics on issues of national interest. We should rise above petty party politics.”

Meanwhile, the BJP President did not shy away from attacking opposition party leader Rahul Gandhi. “When we go for surgical strike, Rahul Gandhi opposes it. When we go for airstrike, he asks for evidence. He should tell the people of the country which direction he wants to take,” Amit Shah was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Addressing a gathering in Jharkand, Shah also said, “Jan Ashirvaad Yatra that begins from sacred Santhal Paragana today will lead us to complete majority in upcoming assembly elections. Atal ji carved out Jharkhand and Modi ji helper it prosper. We have transformed the state in last 5 years.”