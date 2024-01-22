Home

PM Modi Showers Flower Petals On Workers Who Construction Ram Temple In Ayodhya: WATCH

In a video released on social media, PM Modi is seen showering flower petals on the workers who constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya: A new video is going viral on social media where PM Modi is seen showering flower petals on the workers who were part of the crue that constructed the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The PM said that the construction of the temple, which was supposed to set off a firestorm’, is a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and the integration of the country, as per a report by news agency ANI.

“There was also a time when some people used to say, ‘Ram Mandir bana toh aag lag jaegi’ (the construction of the temple will set off a firestorm). Such people could not understand the purity of India’s social spirit. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of peace, patience, mutual harmony and coordination in Indian society. We are seeing that this construction is not giving birth to any fire, but to energy,” he added.

The PM also said that Ayodhya’s temple is a temple of national consciousness in the form of Ram.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony. The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver ‘chattar’ (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. Devotees and guests chanted ‘Jai Sri Ram’ as the ceremony was held

Watch:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi showers flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/gJp4KSnNp6 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The Prime Minister also sprinkled flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the Ram Temple premises and also offered prayers to Lord Shiva in Ayodhya Dham. Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the dignitaries invited for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, said that the moment of the unveiling of the Ram Lalla idol is an occasion not merely of triumph but of humility too.

“This is a moment of celebration as well as a reflection of Indian society’s maturity. It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too. The history of the world is itself proof that many countries get strangled in their own history and such countries faced difficulties when they tried to solve their problems, but the way our country untied the knots of history is proof that our future is going to be more beautiful than our past,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

