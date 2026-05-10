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PM Modi slams Congress in Bengaluru, says it betrayed the people of Karnataka, spent its time resolving internal conflicts

PM Modi slams Congress in Bengaluru, says it betrayed the people of Karnataka, spent its time resolving internal conflicts

PM Modi was referring to the ongoing power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar for the past six months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and accused it of “failing” to provide good governance due to the internal power struggles in Karnataka. He said that a “saffron sun” was rising from Bengaluru amid the BJP’s expanding political influence across the country.

While addressing a large gathering of BJP workers in Bengaluru, PM Modi projected the BJP-led NDA as the embodiment of political stability and development, contrasting it with what he described as Congress’ “politics of betrayal” and administrative failure in states ruled by the party.

“For the past three years in Karnataka, instead of resolving people’s problems, most of the government’s time here has been spent resolving internal conflicts. The Congress government remained gripped by uncertainty over leadership and power-sharing arrangements,” the PM said.

Power Tussle in Karnataka:

PM Modi was referring to the ongoing power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar for the past six months. “They cannot decide how long the chief minister will remain. They cannot decide whether another person will get a chance or not. Everything has been kept hanging,” he said.

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PM Modi said the Congress government invariably faced anti-incumbency within months because the party lacked a governance agenda. “This is because Congress only knows how to betray people. They are false themselves, and their guarantees are also false. There is no chapter on governance in Congress’ book of power,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP represented stability in an uncertain global environment, Modi said recent election results across states reflected growing public support for the NDA’s governance model.

Referring to the NDA returning to power in Puducherry for a second consecutive term, forming government again in Assam, BJP’s electoral gains in West Bengal, and the party’s sweeping victory in Gujarat local body polls, he said the results indicated a decisive political shift.

“These election results are important for the direction of Indian politics. They reflect the mood of India’s youth, women, farmers, poor and middle class,” PM Modi said. “India’s people are saying that they want speed, not scams; they want solutions. They want politics based on national policy,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Karnataka had historically played a pivotal role in strengthening the BJP, even during the party’s early years. “I can see that a saffron sun has risen today from the land of Bengaluru. Even when the BJP was not such a large party, Karnataka gave it tremendous strength,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

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