New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally at Rohtak in poll-bound Haryana, on the occasion of the conclusion of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Jan Aashirvad Yatra.

Addressing the gathering in the constituency of former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupendra Singh Hooda, the Prime Minister said, “This is the third time in the past few months that I am visiting Rohtak. This time I am here to ask for more support. And Rohtak has always given me more than what I asked for.”

Speaking on abrogation of Article 370, he said that all 130 crore citizens of India have started looking for new solutions to the problems.

Prime Minister Modi also spoke about the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which unfortunately couldn’t achieve its objective, saying that an incident awakened the entire country and brought it together. He said, “At 1:50 AM on September 7, an entire nation was sitting in front of the TV, looking at Chandrayaan-2 mission.”

“In those 100 seconds”, the Prime Minister added, “I witnessed how an incident awakened the entire country and tied the country together. Like we talk about sportsman spirit, it’s ISRO spirit in Hindustan now.”

Sunday was the end of Chief Minister Khattar’s Jan Aashirvad Yatra, which he began on August 18 from Panchkula as he seeks re-election and a second term in office. During the yatra, he covered all 90 constituencies in the state.

Khattar, the first BJP CM of the state, came to power after the saffron party won 47 out of 90 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections with the ruling Congress, meanwhile, was reduced to just 15 seats.

Elections in the state are likely to be held in October-November.