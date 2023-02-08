Home

‘Some People Indulge In Compulsive Criticism’: Top 10 Quotes From PM Modi’s Address in Lok Sabha

PM Modi’s Parliament Speech LIVE Updates: PM Modi spoke about the defense scams under Congress-led governments and called the decade between 2004 and 2014 "The Lost Decade".

PM Modi’s Parliament Speech LIVE Updates: After coming under scanner by the Opposition on the Adani issue, PM Narendra Modi in his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s speech on Wednesday attacked back the Congress and listed scams under the UPA regime. In his speech, PM Modi attacked the Congress-led UPA by referring to the 2G, Coalgate, cash-for-votes and Commonwealth Games scams. He also spoke about the defense scams under Congress-led governments and called the decade between 2004 and 2014 “The Lost Decade”.

Here are top 10 quotes of PM Modi in Lok Sabha

“Unfortunate that instead of constructive criticism, some people indulge in compulsive criticism.” “Those who are drunk in arrogance and think that only they have the knowledge, feel that only by abusing Modi will a way come out, that only through false, nonsensical mudslinging on Modi will a path be paved. It has been 22 years, they still have a misapprehension.” “Trust in Modi was not born out of newspaper headlines, not through faces on TV. (I have) given my life, every moment of mine for the people of the country, for the glorious future of the country.” “In 2010 CWG games were held, it was a big opportunity to show the strength of India’s youth to the world but due to scam, India became infamous in the world. The decade before 2014 will be known as lost decade & we can’t deny that 2030s decade is India’s decade.” “A few people, drowning in despair, are uanble to accept the country’s progress. They don’t see achievements of the people of the country. It’s the result of the efforts of 140 crore people of the country due to which India is making a name. They don’t see those achievements.” “A few people, drowning in despair, are unable* to accept the country’s progress. They don’t see achievements of the people of the country. It’s the result of the efforts of 140 crore people of the country due to which India is making a name. They don’t see those achievements.” “The Opposition wasted last 9 years in making allegations, compulsive criticism replaced constructive criticism in this period.” “Vote bank politics harmed country, delayed India’s development; middle class was ignored but NDA govt provided them protection.” “Our priority is to work for welfare of deprived, poor, tribals; that is our mission.” “People know Modi has come to their help in times of crisis, how will they agree with your abuses and allegations.”

आज Reform out of Compulsion नहीं Out of Conviction हो रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/zitLpDND5r — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 8, 2023

Today, India has a stable and decisive government. pic.twitter.com/uq95NClzGw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 8, 2023

The country is overcoming challenges with the determination of 140 crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/HMiSXW45pB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 8, 2023

