New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases continue to rise across the globe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss the COVID-19 situation and its impact on the world economy. Also Read - After Trump, Brazilian President Bolsonaro Thanks PM Modi For 'Timely Help' With Hydroxychroloquine to Treat Covid-19

As per updates from the PMO, both the leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges it posed to global health systems and economic situation. Also Read - Parts of Delhi, UP Sealed Amid Cases Rising; Trump, Bolsonaro Praise Modi | Today's Top Developments

Both the leaders also shared information about various steps taken in their countries to tackle the pandemic.

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking multiple lives across the globe since December, PM Modi has been speaking to a number of world leaders and discussing the matter to formulate new ways to address the issue.

On April 7, PM Modi had spoken to Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and discussed with him the ongoing health crisis. The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, and the steps being taken in their respective countries for controlling its health and economic impacts.

Prior to this, PM Modi had also spoken to Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tariq and discussed the ways to limit the impact of COVID-19.

And much before that, PM Modi had spoken to King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and discussed the coronavirus crisis and its consequences on logistics chains and financial markets.