New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dialed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and discussed about the developments in the war-hit country. In a phone call which last for about 35 minutes, PM Modi appreciated the "continuing direct talks between Russia and Ukraine" and urged President Zelenskyy for support on evacuation of Indians stranded in Sumy, sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Prime Minister Modi spoke on phone to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.The phone call lasted for about 35 minutes. The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. PM appreciated the continuing direct dialogue between Russia & Ukraine," sources told ANI.

"Prime Minister Modi thanked President Zelensky for the help extended by the Government of Ukraine in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine. PM sought continued support from the Govt of Ukraine in ongoing efforts for evacuation of Indian nationals from Sumy," sources said.

PM Modi is also likely to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin today (March 7).

This comes hours after Russia announced ceasefire in four Ukrainian cities – Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol – to allow humanitarian corridors for civilians. “Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation and its sharp aggravation in the cities of Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol, as well as at the personal request of the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the Russian Armed Forces announce a ceasefire and open humanitarian corridors from 10.00 [07:00 GMT] March 7, 2022,” a statement from Russian forces said.

Many Indian students still remain stranded in Sumy and the government on Sunday had asked them to be ready to be evacuated soon. "Team from Embassy of India is stationed in Poltava City to coordinate the safe passage of Indian students stranded in Sumy to Western borders via Poltava. Confirmed time & date will be issued soon. Indian students advised to be ready to leave on short notice," the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said in a tweet.

Team from Embassy of India is stationed in Poltava City to coordinate the safe passage of Indian students stranded in Sumy to Western borders via Poltava.

Confirmed time & date will be issued soon. 🇮🇳n students advised to be ready to leave on short notice.@MEAIndia @opganga — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 6, 2022

The outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, faced stepped-up shelling late Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said. Heavy artillery hit residential areas in Kharkiv and shelling damaged a television tower, according to local officials.