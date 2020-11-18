New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US president-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday for the first time since the election results, during which he congratulated Biden and reiterated India’s commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership. This was the first interaction between the two leaders after Democrat Biden defeated incumbent president Donald Trump in the US presidential election. Also Read - India Will Face No Problems in Taking Forward Ties With US Under Joe Biden: S Jaishankar

PM Modi congratulated Biden on his election, describing it as a testament to the strength and resilience of democratic traditions in the United States, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. The two leaders also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, while reiterating their firm commitment to the strategic bilateral partnership. Also Read - BRICS Summit: PM Modi Slams Countries Supporting Terrorism, Calls it Biggest Threat For World

“Spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns — COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region,” Modi said in a tweet. Also Read - BRICS Summit 2020: Terrorism Biggest Problem World Faces Today, Says PM Modi

Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns – Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

The prime minister also conveyed his congratulations to US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations,” he said.

I also conveyed warm congratulations for VP-elect @KamalaHarris. Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2020

During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi warmly recalled his earlier interactions with Biden, including during his official visits to the United States in 2014 and in 2016. Biden had chaired the Joint Session of the US Congress that was addressed by the Prime Minister during his 2016 visit.

The two leaders agreed to work closely to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, built on shared values and common interests, it added.

They also discussed their priorities, including containing the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting access to affordable vaccines, tackling climate change and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region, the PMO said.

The interaction between the two leaders came on a day External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar exuded confidence that the ties between India and the US will expand further under Biden’s administration, noting that the US president-elect was part of the period when the bilateral relations underwent a radical transformation.

(With PTI inputs)