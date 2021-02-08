Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to US President Joe Biden and congratulated him on his success. PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “We discussed regional issues & our shared priorities. We are committed to a rules-based international order. Look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace & security in Indo-Pacific region & beyond.” Also Read - FASTag Mandatory For Your Car From February 15 | Check Validity, Recharge Details Here

"President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," he further added.

Earlier, PM Modi had congratulated newly appointed US President Joe Biden after his swearing-in ceremony. “Congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as US Prez, look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US ties,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi extended his best wishes to Joe Biden for a successful term as US Prez, says, ‘we stand united in addressing common challenges’.

He also said, “Committed to working with President Joe Biden to take India-US partnership to even greater heights.”

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman Vice President in a historic but scaled down ceremony under the unprecedented security umbrella of thousands of security personnel.