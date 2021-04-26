New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday evening. PM Modi tweeted saying he had a fruitful conversation with President Biden and thanked him for supporting India in its fight against COVID-19. Also Read - Time To Wear Mask At Home; Treat Everyone With Symptoms As COVID Patients & Isolate: Govt

"Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India," PM Modi said in a tweet.

They discussed the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines between India and the US.

“My discussion with @POTUS @JoeBiden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19,” PM Modi said in another tweet.

The US president and his Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis.

Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need, Biden said in a tweet.