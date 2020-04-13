New Delhi: Looking at the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed so many lives across the globe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister of Vietnam and discussed with him the current coronavirus crisis. Also Read - ‘Modi Uncle Said Not to go Out of House’: Even This Cute Little Boy Knows Lockdown Rules- Watch Video

As per updates from the PMO, both the leaders discussed the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic and the steps being taken to address this challenge.

The PMO further stated that the two leaders agreed on potential for bilateral collaboration in fighting COVID-19, including for facilitating supplies of required medical equipment. They also committed to provide necessary support to each other's citizens present in their territories.

On the phone, both leaders stressed the importance of strategic partnership between India and Vietnam and expressed satisfaction at the recent progress on various fronts. They also reviewed regional and international developments.

On April 9, PM Modi had spoken to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss the COVID-19 situation and its impact on the world economy. Both the leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges it posed to global health systems and economic situation.

As the COVID-19 pandemic taking multiple lives across the globe since December, PM Modi has been speaking to a number of world leaders and discussing the matter to formulate new ways to address the crisis.

On April 7, PM Modi had spoken to Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and discussed with him the ongoing health crisis.