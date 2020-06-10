New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases around the world continued to increase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the COVID-19 pandemic with his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and conveyed India’s commitment to further strengthening its relationship with the Southeast Asian country in all areas. Also Read - 'India Would be Very Happy to Work on G7,' Says Envoy to US; Calls Desecration of Gandhi Statue 'Crime Against Humanity'

"India shares deep cultural and historical links with Cambodia — an important partner in our extended neighbourhood," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi said he conveyed to Prime Minister Hun Sen India's commitment to further strengthening its relationship with Cambodia in all areas.

The PMO said that the two leaders reviewed the robust development partnership between both countries, including the capacity-building programmes under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) and Quick Impact Projects under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation framework.

The two leaders also agreed to continue with the ongoing cooperation in helping each other’s expatriates and facilitating their evacuation.

An hour later, PM Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and congratulated him on assuming the prime ministerial office for a record fifth time. The two leaders also discussed how India and Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world.

PM Modi Had an excellent conversation with my friend PM Netanyahu about how India-Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world. Also congratulated him for assuming the PM office for a record 5th time! India-Israel partnership will grow ever stronger in the days to come: PM Modi