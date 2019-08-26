New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Donald Trump had a good laugh at the sidelines of G7 Summit after the latter said that PM Modi speaks very good English but he just doesn’t want to talk.
PM Modi and President Trump were speaking to the media during a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of G7 Summit and Kashmir issue was brought up. Modi, in clear terms, said that all issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral in nature, that is why we don’t bother any other country regarding them.
“India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and I’m confident that we can discuss our problems & solve them, together,” said the Prime Minister.
President Trump confirmed that he spoke to PM Modi last night regarding Kashmir issue.
“We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister really feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I’m sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good,” said Trump.
The Prime Minister reached Biarritz on Sunday evening from Bahrain on a personal invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron. Upon his arrival, he had his first bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson.
Terming it as a ‘good meeting’, official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Raveesh Kumar said that the discussions were focused on strengthening bilateral ties going forward, in trade and investment, defence and security, science and technology and education sectors.