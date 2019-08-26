New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United States President Donald Trump had a good laugh at the sidelines of G7 Summit after the latter said that PM Modi speaks very good English but he just doesn’t want to talk.

PM Modi and President Trump were speaking to the media during a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of G7 Summit and Kashmir issue was brought up. Modi, in clear terms, said that all issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral in nature, that is why we don’t bother any other country regarding them.

#WATCH France: US President Donald Trump jokes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the bilateral meeting on the sidelines of #G7Summit. Trump says, “He (PM Modi) actually speaks very good English, he just doesn’t want to talk” pic.twitter.com/ee66jWb1GQ — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2019

“India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and I’m confident that we can discuss our problems & solve them, together,” said the Prime Minister.

President Trump confirmed that he spoke to PM Modi last night regarding Kashmir issue.

“We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister really feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I’m sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good,” said Trump.