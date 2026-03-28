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PM Modi speaks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, discusses West Asia conflict

PM Modi reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure, and the need to ensure freedom of navigation.

Published date india.com Published: March 28, 2026 10:58 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
PM Modi, Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, West Asia conflict, Narendra Modi, Indian community
(File: X/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, 28 March 2026, spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. PM Modi reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure and the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keep shipping lines open and secure. “Thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia,” PM Modi stated.

He posted on X: “Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. I reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure. We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure. Thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia”

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Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a seasoned media professional with a nose for news. He can best be described as a complete package, perfectly suited to journalism, since he can unearth buried, forgotten, authentic c ... Read More

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