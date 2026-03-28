Home

News

PM Modi speaks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, discusses West Asia conflict

PM Modi speaks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, discusses West Asia conflict

PM Modi reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure, and the need to ensure freedom of navigation.

(File: X/@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, 28 March 2026, spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. PM Modi reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure and the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keep shipping lines open and secure. “Thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia,” PM Modi stated.

He posted on X: “Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. I reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure. We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure. Thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia”

Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. I reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure. We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keeping… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.