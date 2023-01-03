PM Modi Speaks With King Charles, Discusses Climate Action, India’s G20 Presidency

The prime minister briefed the king on India's priorities for its G20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with King Charles III of the United Kingdom and the two discussed issues such as climate action, conservation of biodiversity, and innovative solutions for financing energy transition, the PM’s office said. Taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi tweeted, “It was a pleasure to speak with His Majesty King Charles III on issues of mutual interest, including environmental protection, climate resilience, and the Commonwealth. Also discussed the priorities of India’s G20 Presidency, and the potential of Mission LiFE.”

It was a pleasure to speak with His Majesty King Charles III on issues of mutual interest, including environmental protection, climate resilience, and the Commonwealth. Also discussed the priorities of India’s G20 Presidency, and the potential of Mission LiFE. @RoyalFamily — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2023

First Conversation With King Charles III After He Assumed the Office

Since this was the prime minister’s first conversation with King Charles III after he assumed the office of the Sovereign of the UK, Modi wished him a “very successful reign”, the PMO statement said, news agency PTI reported. “A number of subjects of mutual interest were discussed during the (telephone) call, including climate action, conservation of biodiversity, innovative solutions for financing energy-transition, etc. The prime minister expressed his appreciation for His Majesty’s abiding interest and advocacy on these issues,” it added.

Discussion on G20 Presidency, Propagation of Digital Public Goods

The prime minister briefed the king on India’s priorities for its G20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods. “He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles,” the PMO added.

Living Bridge: Indian Community in UK

The leaders also exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. They appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a “living bridge” between both the countries and enriching bilateral relations. Prince Charles,73, automatically became the King of the UK after his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s demise on September 8, 2022.

(With PTI Inputs)