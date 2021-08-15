New Delhi: In his 8th Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded scientists, doctors and paramedical staff for their role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.Also Read - Independence Day 2021: What to Expect From PM Modi's Address | Top Points

"During the coronavirus global pandemic, our doctors, our nurses, our paramedical staff, scientists engaged in making vaccines, citizens engaged in the fight, they all deserve to be worshipped," he said during his Independence Day speech.

PM Modi said people can take pride that the world's largest COVID vaccination programme is underway in the country.

“Indians have fought this battle with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It’s a result of strength of our industrialists and scientists, that today India doesn’t need to depend on any other nation for vaccines,” he said.

“We can proudly say that the largest COVID-19 vaccination program is being run in India today. More than 54 crore people have received vaccine doses so far,” PM Modi added.