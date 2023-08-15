Home

‘No limit To Opportunities, The Country Will Give As Many As You Want’: PM Modi Highlights Role Of Youth

During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the youth of the country that there was no limits to the opportunities in India. "This country will provide you with unlimited opportunities, you don't need to worry," said PM Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his address on the country's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_15_2023_000009B)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 10th consecutive Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Tuesday. Beginning his speech by addressing the countrymen as parivarjan (family members), PM Modi said India is celebrating the festival of democracy. In his message to the youth on 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said that he believed in the power of India’s youth to bring about great and revolutionary changes in the country. “This country will provide you with unlimited opportunities, you don’t need to worry,” PM Modi said, adding that the youth of the country has made it proud by excelling and taking the country forward through the start-up ecosystem.

Recalling the G20 Summit in Bali last year, Modi said that the leaders of major developed nations of the world wanted to know in detail about Digital India. He added that the sweeping changes were not limited to urban spaces like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, but had spread to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

#WATCH | PM Modi to the youth of the nation on 77th Independence Day “There is no dearth of opportunities in the country. The country has the ability to provide endless opportunities..” pic.twitter.com/hxJ5yQyd0h — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

He also highlighted that there are a lot of opportunities for youngsters in the country as India is working for the future of the entire world in sectors ranging from space to environment. He also said it was encouraging to see youngsters taking part in various programmes in increasing numbers.

In a switch from addressing the people of India as “my fellow citizens”, Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation as his “family members” while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

Modi began his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 general election with, “My beloved 140 crore family members.” Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as “parivaarjan (family members)”. In his earlier speeches, PM had referred to the people of the country as “my beloved brothers and sisters”. Addressing the nation on Independence Day for the 10th consecutive time as prime minister, Modi said global experts are saying that India will not stop now. “All rating agencies lauding country,” he said.

