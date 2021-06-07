New Delhi: This is the deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years. The modern world has not seen such a pandemic. Our country has fought this pandemic at many levels. New health infrastructure has been developed in the 1.5 years with COVID hospitals, ventilators beds, to preparing a network of testing labs. During the second wave in April-May, demand for medical oxygen increased at an unprecedented rate: PM Modi Also Read - Explained: The New COVID Vaccine Policy of Indian Government | What is Free And For Whom

There is very less number of vaccine manufacturers in world compared to its demand. Imagine what would have happened in India if we didn’t have vaccines. If you look at history of last 50-60 years, you will know that it used to take decades for India to get vaccines from abroad: PM Modi Also Read - Free Vaccine Above 18, As Centre Takes Over Vaccination | BIG TAKEAWAYS from PM Modi's Address To Nation

If you look at the history of the last 50-60 years, it used to take India decades to get the vaccines from abroad. Vaccine work used to be completed abroad, even then vaccination work could not start in our country: PM Modi

In the last one year, India launched two made-in-India vaccines. Today more than 23 crore vaccine doses administered. Vaccine supply will be increasing in the coming days. Seven companies in the country are producing different vaccines, 3 vaccine trials at advanced stage: PM Modi

#WATCH | Today, it has been decided that 25% of vaccination work being done by states will now be handled by Central govt. This system will be implemented in the next two weeks: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/StR2Bjm4X1 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

To increase vaccine availability, the process of procuring vaccines from abroad has been sped up. Experts have also expressed concerns about children. In this direction, the trial of two vaccines is underway. Research is being conducted for a nasal vaccine in the country: PM Modi

PM Modi announces centralized vaccine drive, all vaccines will be procured by Govt of India and given to states for free. 25% of vaccination work with states will now be handled by the Centre, it will be implemented in the coming two weeks. Both State and Centre to work as per new guidelines in the coming two weeks. From June 21 June, free vaccine for people above 18 years. Private hospitals can only charge Rs 150 as service charge on vaccines: PM Modi

Govt has decided to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till Diwali. 80 crore poor will be provided free ration, under the scheme: PM Modi