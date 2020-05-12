

















PM Modi Speech Today LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation at 8 PM.

The Prime Minister's tonight address came a day after he held six-hour meeting the Chief Ministers of all states, UTs. This will be the prime minister's fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Earlier on March 19, while addressing the nation for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19, PM Modi announced a jantaa curfew on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 3, in a video message, PM Modi asked the nation to light lamps to show solidarity with corona warriors on April 5.

On April 14, he extended the lockdown period till May 3. However, as novel coronavirus cases continued rising, it was extended till May 3, and later to May 17.

