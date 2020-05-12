Live Updates

  • 8:37 PM IST

    PM Modi concludes his address.

  • 8:37 PM IST

    Narendra Modi Address LIVE: Based on the suggestions by states, information related to lockdown 4 will be given to you before 18th May. We will fight Corona and we will move forward, said PM.



  • 8:32 PM IST

    Narendra Modi Address LIVE: Scientists say that Corona will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can’t let our lives remain confined around Corona. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us. So lockdown 4 will be in a new form with new rules, said PM

  • 8:31 PM IST

    Narendra Modi Address LIVE: In this hour of crisis, local suppliers have met our demands; Indians have to be ‘vocal about local’ and buy products from them, said PM



  • 8:27 PM IST

    Narendra Modi Address LIVE: Special economic package is for our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and cottage industry, said PM

  • 8:27 PM IST

    Narendra Modi Address LIVE: India committed towards bold economic reforms, said PM. He added FM Sitharaman will list details of the eco package.

  • 8:22 PM IST

    Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: PM announces Rs 20 lakh crore economy package. “I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. The announcements made by the govt over COVID, decisions of RBI & today’s package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India’s GDP”, said PM

  • 8:17 PM IST

    Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: Five pillars of self-reliant India– Economy which would bring quantum jump, infrastructure, our system, demography, demand and supply.

  • 8:14 PM IST

    Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: coronavirus has infected more than 42 lakh people but “we will not give up or accept defeat, said PM

  • 8:11 PM IST

    Narendra Modi Speech LIVE: This is an unprecedented crisis; we have to protect ourselves and move ahead as well, said PM

PM Modi Speech Today LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation at 8 PM. Also Read - David Warner Reveals His 'Ultimate Goal', Sets Sights on ICC World Cup 2023

The Prime Minister’s tonight address came a day after he held  six-hour meeting the Chief Ministers of all states, UTs.  This will be the prime minister’s fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of COVID-19. Also Read - Lockdown 4.O Will be Completely Different, Details to be Announced Before May 18: PM Modi

Earlier on March 19, while addressing the nation for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19, PM Modi announced a jantaa curfew on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 3, in a video message, PM Modi asked the nation to light lamps to show solidarity with corona warriors on April 5. Also Read - 'Vocal For Our Local': PM Modi's Mantra to Make Local Brands Global

On April 14, he extended the lockdown period till May 3. However, as novel coronavirus cases continued rising, it was extended till May 3, and later to May 17.

