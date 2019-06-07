New Delhi: On the first day of his three-day thanksgiving visit to Kerala on Friday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed people of the Wayanad and Kerala greeting them for his monumental victory in the state.

Gandhi began his celebratory trip to Kerala conducting road shows and interacting with the locals in a small tea stall in Malappuram district.

Addressing the people of Nilambur, the Congress chief attacked the ruling government for spreading hatred in the country.

He said, “The current government and Mr. Narendra Modi spread hatred in the country and the Congress party knows and understands that the only way to combat hatred is through love and affection.”

He also remarked that his party is committed to defending space of opposition, defending weak people in this country, people who are under attack by the BJP’s policies and by Modi himself.

Hundreds of people in the state marched along the road and greeted him with posters that read “We need you to lead us”.

In a remarkable series of events in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Gandhi lost his home seat from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Smriti Irani. In turn, he won his first candidature from Kerala in Wayanad with a sweeping margin of more than four lakh votes.

The national party saw disastrous results across the country, barring the state of Kerala where the Congress won 19 seats out of the total 20.