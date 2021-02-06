New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian judiciary for “interpreting the Constitution positively and creatively to strengthen it further”. PM Modi also praised the Supreme Court for conducting the highest number of hearings via video-conferencing in the world during the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Mirzapur in Trouble For Showing Beena Tripathi in Sexual Relationship With Father-in-Law, SC Sends Notice

“The Indian judiciary has always interpreted the Constitution positively and creatively to strengthen it further. Be it safeguarding the rights of people of the country or when any situation arose where national interest needed to be prioritised, judiciary has always performed its duty,” PM Modi said while delivering a virtual address on the completion of 60 years of the Gujarat High Court. Modi also unveiled a commemorative postage stamp to mark the diamond jubilee of the Gujarat HC. Also Read - 'Pay Me Rs 5 Crore And I Will Kill PM Modi': Puducherry Man Arrested After Shocking FB Post

Here are the top points from Modi’s speech: Also Read - Comedian Munawar Faruqui Granted Interim Bail by Supreme Court in Case Lodged For Hurting Religious Sentiments

1) “Every countryman can say that our judiciary has worked with firmness to uphold our Constitution. Our judiciary has strengthened the Constitution by its positive interpretation,” Modi said.

2) “The Supreme Court has conducted the highest number of hearings through video-conferencing in the world during the pandemic,” he added.

3) Judiciary has performed its duty well in terms of safeguarding the rights of the people, upholding personal liberty and whenever such situations have arisen in which national interests need to be prioritised, the PM said.

4) For centuries, Rule of Law has been the basis of Indian culture and values. The origin of ‘Swarajya’ lies there and it strengthened our freedom struggle. Our Constitution makers also gave Rule of Law priority: PM Modi

5) This notion of law, which has been a significant part of Indian values is every citizen’s right. Hence, it is the responsibility of Judiciary and Government to establish a world-class judicial system: PM Modi