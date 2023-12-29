PM Modi Takes Dig At INDIA Bloc; Says ‘Our Country Doesn’t Need A Mili-Juli Sarkar’: Key Points

Home

On India's position on global issues like the Ukraine crisis and the Gaza war, Prime Minister Modi said he has always advocated an honest dialogue and sincere diplomacy.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that ‘Modi’s guarantee’ isn’t merely a gimmick to secure political victory. Instead, it symbolizes the faith and trust impoverished citizens place in him. He also responded to criticisms from the opposition regarding issues of unemployment and inflation, stressing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys impressive appeal nationwide. PM Modi further underscored his driving force—the belief that the most disadvantaged groups in society have in him—in an interview with India Today.

“Modi’s guarantee is not a formula for winning elections; Modi’s guarantee is the trust of the poor. Today, every poor person in the country knows that Modi will not back down from his duty. This trust of the poor also gives me the energy, so even if I completely exhaust myself or push myself over my limit, I would not let this trust be violated,” he said.

PM Modi’s ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’

The Prime Minister had, in his election rallies in assembly polls in five states last month, talked about the “Modi ki guarantee,” saying that it is a guarantee that the promise made will be fulfilled. The BJP ousted the Congress from power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, scored a handsome victory in Madhya Pradesh and improved its performance in Telangana.

Referring to the schemes and initiatives of the government aimed at making India’s industry more competitive globally, he said infrastructure creation is happening at a never-before-seen pace, and all sectors are doing much better than what they did 10 years ago.

“It is well known that investments in infrastructure have a large multiplier impact on growth and employment. Hence, we have constantly increased the capital investment outlay,” PM Modi said.

He said that the reforms should focus on improving the lives of people.

“As a result of such reforms, India’s growth journey has picked up at a rapid pace,” PM Modi said, exuding confidence in India’s ability to become a 5-trillion-dollar economy.

India’s G20 Presidency

Speaking about the success of India’s G20 Presidency, the Prime Minister said that India was able to focus on human-centric development.

“We were able to bring focus on human-centric development to the global agenda. We got the developed and developing worlds to forge consensus. We revitalised multilateralism,” the PM said. Referring to the African Union joining as a member of the G20 in New Delhi, PM Modi pointed out that India’s presidency became a platform to provide a rightful place to the Global South in shaping the global narrative.

On India’s position on global issues like the Ukraine crisis and the Gaza war, the Prime Minister said he has always advocated an honest dialogue and sincere diplomacy.

“I have always believed that honest dialogue and sincere diplomacy should be the preferred paths to resolving differences in an atmosphere free from fear and coercion. Be it in Ukraine or in Gaza, our approach has been guided by this belief. We cannot let terrorists or violence set the agenda,” the Prime Minister said.

In the recent Supreme Court judgement on Article 370, the Prime Minister said that the people of the regions are free to shape their destinies.

“With Article 370 gone forever, the people of J-K and Ladakh, for the first time, are free to shape their destinies with their own hands. The government has adopted a multi-pronged approach with a focus on security, development, investment in infrastructure and human capital and a complete re-engineering of government processes through reforms,” he said.

“We are absolutely on the path of ensuring sustainable peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of the region by improving their living standards, promoting economic growth, and generating employment opportunities,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

