PM Modi Takes ‘Dig’ At Supreme Court After Electoral Bonds Verdict, Says, ‘Even Lord Krishna Would Be Charged For Corruption If…’

PM Modi, during his address at the Shri Kalki Dham Temple Foundation Laying, has taken a 'dig' at the Supreme Court after the Electoral Bonds verdict. Here's what he said...

PM Modi At Shri Kalki Dham Temple Foundation Laying Ceremony

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Uttar Pradesh for a two-day visit during which he will be inaugurating a total of 14,000 developmental projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore, across the state. PM Modi has already laid the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam. While addressing the gathering in Sambhal District in UP, PM Modi, among other things, has indirectly taken a ‘dig’ at the Supreme Court of India. This comes after the recent Supreme Court judgement on the Electoral Bonds Scheme, which was against the Central Government. Giving an example of Lord Krishna and Sudama in a parallel with himself and Acharya Pramod Krishnam, here’s what the Prime Minister said…

PM Modi Takes ‘Dig’ At Supreme Court After Electoral Bonds Verdict

As mentioned earlier, PM Modi has taken a ‘dig’ at the Supreme Court of India at the foundation laying ceremony of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple; this statement of the Prime Minister comes days after the apex court’s verdict against the Central government on the petitions against the Electoral Bonds Scheme. PM Modi’s statement is like a veiled sarcasm against the Supreme Court because based on the PILs filed, the court called the Electoral Bonds Scheme ‘unconstitutional’.

PM Modi Says, ‘Even Lord Krishna Would Be Charged For Corruption If…’

In his statement, PM Modi compared himself and Acharya Pramod Krishnam with Lord Krishna and Sudama. In his words, “…He (Acharya Pramod Krishnam) said that everyone has something to give but I have nothing, I can only express my feelings. Pramod ji, it is good that you did not give me anything, otherwise the times have changed in such a way that if in today’s era, Sudama would give rice to Shri Krishna and the video would come out, a PIL would be filed in the Supreme Court and the judgment would come that something was given to Lord Krishna in corruption and Lord Krishna was doing corruption. It is better that you expressed your feelings and did not give anything…”

As said before, this statement of the Prime Minister comes after the apex court’s decision against the Centre, in the Electoral Bonds Scheme. In his speech, PM Modi has also said that laying the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple is a matter of great pride for him and that he is confident that Kalki Dham will emerge as another great centre of the Indian faith after the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

(Inputs from ANI)

