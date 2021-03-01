New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi this morning. Sister P Niveda from Puducherry administered Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN to PM Modi, which is India’s first indigenous coronavirus vaccine. The prime minister will get the second dose of COVAXIN after a period of 28 days. PM Modi also urged those who are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Also Read - CoWIN 2.0 Registration Begins Today: Who Can Apply, How to Register For COVID-19 Vaccine; All Details

As per the protocol, PM Modi waited for half an hour at the hospital after getting vaccinated.

“Took my first dose of the COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in a quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi also posted a picture of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting a Assamese ‘gamocha’ and getting inoculated with a smile on his face.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

PM Modi went to AIIMS without any arrangement of “route” on the roads, thus choosing early morning to ensure no inconvenience to people, sources said.

Watch the video of PM Narendra Modi taking COVID-19 vaccine:

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today. He was administered Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN. pic.twitter.com/VqqBYZDTFU — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

This comes as India begins the third and the largest phase of vaccination drive against COVID-19 today, which will reach out to around 27 crore of population aged above 60 or above 45 with co-morbid conditions.

Two coronavirus vaccine candidates– Covishield and COVAXIN—will be used in the massive immunisation programme, whose 1,42,42,547 doses have been administered so far, which includes over 70 per cent of the health workers.

PM Modi flagged-off the first phase of the pan-India roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.