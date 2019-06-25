New Delhi: In his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi couldn’t quite let go of the opportunity to take potshots at the Congress.

Adding that the grand old party never recognised the efforts of anyone but the members from the Gandhi-Nehru family, the PM said the Congress never spoke about the good work of former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and P V Narasimha Rao.

“There are some people who feel only a few names contributed to the national progress. They only want to hear those few names and ignore the others. We think differently, we feel each and every citizen has worked for India’s progress,” he said.

PM Modi also recalled Emergency and called it a blot on the democracy that will never fade. The PM also stressed on the need to move together to fulfill the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation.

The PM also hit back at Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who had alleged just a day ago that if UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi were as guilty as the NDA made them out to be, why were they still sitting in Parliament. To that, PM Modi said, “We are being slammed because we didn’t put some people in jail, this is not emergency that the Government can throw anyone in jail, this is democracy and judiciary will decide on this. We let law take its course and if someone gets bail then they should enjoy,we don’t believe in vendetta.”

He said the NDA was given a chance to rule in 2014 as the people thought it was a way of escaping the UPA regime. This time, he said, people had chosen to think beyond themselves and for the good of the nation. “We have to move together to fulfill the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation.

“I think beyond winning and losing elections. I strive for the welfare of the countrymen. For me, what is satisfying is the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and do work that has made a positive difference in the lives of our citizens,” Modi said.

In conclusion, he said, “There is no place for corruption in our nation. Our fight against corruption will continue. Let’s build a ‘New India’ together.”