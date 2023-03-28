Home

PM Modi Takes A Swipe At Opposition Unity, Calls It ‘Save-The-Corrupt’ Movement | Top Quotes

PM Modi while addressing the party workers after inaugurating the newly constructed BJP office in Delhi said, "all those who are corrupt are coming together," as he called the opposition unity a "bhrashtachri bachao abhiyan".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on opposition unity (File Photo)

PM Modi Counters Opposition Unity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the opposition, which is looking to unite against the BJP government following the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. PM Modi while addressing the party workers after inaugurating the newly constructed BJP office in Delhi said, “all those who are corrupt are coming together,” as he called the opposition unity a “bhrashtachri bachao abhiyan”.

WATCH: PM Modi Addresses Party Workers At The Inauguration Of Newly Constructed BJP Office

“We have shaken the roots of the corrupt… Under PMLA (law against money laundering) during the Congress rule, a total of 5,000 crore was confiscated. But under the BJP, we have confiscated about 10,00,000 crore. Twenty thousand economic offenders who have fled, have been caught by us,” he said.

PM Modi’s Attack On Opposition. Top 5 Points

For the first time in seven decades, such an action is being taken against the corrupt. When we will do so much, then some people will be upset and will be angry but the action against corruption won’t be stopped because of their (Opposition) false allegations. We have a strong foundation of constitutional institutions. That’s why to stop India, constitutional institutions are being attacked. Agencies are being attacked when they take action, questions are being raised in Courts. Some parties have started ‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’. BJP is not the party born on television, Twitter or YouTube…Many people tell me why don’t I take a rest now that I became the PM twice. They don’t know that taking rest is not the destiny of the BJP workers. India will never forget what happened in 1984. It will always be remembered as a black period. In the following election, Congress got a landslide victory. But we did not give up. We did not get disheartened. We were almost finished but we did not blame anyone. We did not get into an attack-counter attack. Instead, we went among the people to work at the grassroots and strengthen the party.

Meanwhile, Congress is looking to create unity among the opposition parties to counter the Modi government following the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. In a huge boost to the beleaguered Congress Party, the TMC, which had stayed away from opposition protests, joined the sit-in on Monday.

Congress is also planning on bringing a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla for not allowing the opposition to speak in the Parliament. To move the motion, the opposition parties need the support of at least 50 MPs in the Lok Sabha. The Congress party has been trying to gather support from other opposition parties to reach this number.

