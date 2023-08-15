Home

‘Chalta Chalata, Amritkaal Ka Bhaal Chakra’: PM Modi Takes To Poetry On Independence Day

Shortly before ending his Independence Day speech, PM Modi took to poetry as he highlighted 'Amrit Kaal' - the period until 2047 - in India.

This was PM Narendra Modi's tenth address to the nation on Independence Day from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the 77th Independence Day celebrations as he addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi. PM Modi’s 90-minute speech centered around several issues and topics including Manipur, G20 summit in India, and women’s development. Shortly before ending his Independence Day speech, PM Modi took to poetry as he highlighted ‘Amrit Kaal’ – the period until 2047 – in India.

“Chalta chalata kaal chakra, Amrit kaal ka bhaal chakra, sabke sapne apne sapne, panpe sapne saare, dheer chale veer chale, chale yuva humare, neeti sahi reeti naayi, gati sahi raah nayi, chuno chunauti seena taan, jag mein badhao desh ka naam,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | …”Chalta chalata kaal chakra, Amrit kaal ka bhaal chakra, sabke sapne apne sapne, panpe sapne saare, dheer chale veer chale, chale yuva humare, neeti sahi reeti naayi, gati sahi raah nayi, chuno chunauti seena taan, jag mein badhao desh ka naam…” PM Modi on 77th… pic.twitter.com/o6KUmBe0Mt — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

Addressing the nation on its 77th Independence Day, Modi said India is the world’s largest democracy and from the population perspective it is now widely acknowledged that the country is in the first position.

PM Modi said India has the highest population of people under 30 years and through the power of youth, the country can achieve all its goals. “While in many countries the population is ageing, in India, we are moving forward with youthful energy,” he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

“With young minds below the age of 30 years and by possessing countless arms to work, boundless intellects to innovate, and innumerable dreams and aspirations, we can achieve all our goals,” the prime minister said.

