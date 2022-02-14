Akbarpur: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday, saying the party distributed areas among family members for “loot” during their rule in UP.Also Read - UP Assembly Polls 2022: Over 12 Candidates in Fray For Phase II Are 'Illiterate', 114 Educated Till Class 8, Says Report

“When they keep changing their allies, then how will they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh?…Earlier governments looted the people of the state,” PM Modi said. Also Read - 'Is This Our Sanskar': Telangana CM Demands PM Modi To Sack Assam CM For Remarks On Rahul Gandhi

Addressing an election rally for 10 assembly constituencies of Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Jalaun districts, PM Modi also derided the TMC for saying that it is fighting elections in Goa to ‘divide’ Hindu votes. Also Read - Will Win With Absolute Majority In 5 States: PM Modi Exudes Confidence On Eve of Assembly Polls

PM Modi asked the people whether they would like to vote for a party that would create “mafia ganj” in every district of the state.

The prime minister said the law against triple talaq has saved thousands of Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh.