‘Don’t forget the past, but…’: India’s message before PM Modi-Rahman meeting, what does it mean?

According to Dinesh Trivedi, India understands the concerns of Bangladesh and the issues existing between the two countries can be resolved through dialogue. He expressed hope that after the meeting between PM Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Tariq Rahman, a way will be opened to move forward on the pending issues.

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'Don't forget the past, but...': India's message before PM Modi-Rahman meeting, what does it mean? (File)

Several issues have been pending in relations between India and Bangladesh for a long time. At such a time, the statement of Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, holds great significance where he clearly stated that while there is no need to forget the past, it is also not right to remain stuck in it.

Significantly, this statement comes at a time when expectations are rising about a possible meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Tariq Rahman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that pending issues can certainly be resolved after the meeting between the two Prime Ministers. This clearly indicates India’s intention to bring relations back on track.

The Indian High Commissioner also stated that India fully understands Bangladesh’s concerns. Both countries must move forward based on trust, understanding each other’s issues. He also referred to India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy. Trivedi stated that India and Bangladesh are equal partners, and the aspirations of the youth of both countries will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the relationship. Therefore, it would be difficult to view his statement as merely a diplomatic formality. It appears to convey a message of taking the relationship between the two countries to a new era.

Not forgetting the past, but not getting stuck in it either

Dinesh Trivedi spoke candidly about the relationship at an event attended by the Indian and Bangladeshi business community in Dhaka. He said, “I’m not asking you to forget the past, but to keep the past with you and resolve your differences. Move forward. Don’t stagnate.” He described mutual and unconditional trust between the two countries as the foundation of any long-term relationship. According to him, a friend is one who understands the other’s concerns.

PM Modi-Rahman meeting can resolve issues

Trivedi acknowledged that there are issues between India and Bangladesh. However, he expressed hope that these could be resolved through dialogue. He said, “I fully understand that there are issues, but after the meeting between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these issues can definitely be resolved.” This indicates that India views high-level political dialogue as an important means of thawing the ice in relations.

The Indian High Commissioner also mentioned his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that after meeting with the Bangladeshi Prime Minister, he went directly to Delhi and had a good meeting with Prime Minister Modi. Trivedi described the visit as beneficial for the people and businesses of both countries.

Message of strengthening ties with ‘Neighbour First’ policy

Trivedi also underlined India’s “Neighborhood First” policy. He said that India and Bangladesh share a shared history and culture. It’s natural for relations to experience ups and downs. Comparing it to a family, he said that even within a family, differences sometimes arise, but that doesn’t mean the relationship has to end. India’s message is that despite their differences, the two countries can work on common interests.

Focus on business and youth too

The Indian High Commissioner emphasized the need to enhance economic and people-to-people contacts between the two countries. He emphasised the importance of cooperation in areas such as employment, education, and health and that governments cannot do everything and that the private sector also has an important role to play. In this regard, a delegation from India’s industry visited Bangladesh. The CII-led delegation included representatives from several leading Indian companies. The two sides discussed areas of mutual interest and new areas of economic cooperation.

Hoping for a ‘golden chapter’ of relationships

Trivedi expressed hope that India-Bangladesh relations can now enter a new phase. He hoped to make this a “golden chapter” in the history of relations. Citing the shared cultural heritage of the two countries, he spoke of bringing a new “melody” to the relationship. He also stressed the need to prioritize the aspirations of Bangladesh’s youth. His message was that both countries share common goals of peace, prosperity, and greater opportunities.