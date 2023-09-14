PM Modi Tears Into INDIA Bloc, Says Alliance Has Hidden Agenda To End Sanatan Culture

Addressing a massive gathering at Bina in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi accused the INDIA bloc of having an agenda to end the country's 'Santan' culture.

Bina: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying ceremony of petrochemicals complex at Bina refinery and other industrial projects, in Bina, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Unleashing a no-holds-barred attack on the Oppositon bloc — Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called it an “INDI alliance” that “does not have a leader”. Addressing a massive gathering at Bina in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi termed the opposition alliance as “ghamandia” (arrogant) and alleged that it wants to destroy country’s ‘Santan’ culture.

His statement comes in the wake of remarks made by DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who said Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and that it should be eradicated. A Raja, another DMK leader, likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases such as leprosy.

“At a time when Bharat is emerging as a world leader at global forums, some parties are trying to divide the country and its people. These people came together to form an ‘INDI’ alliance. Some people are calling it a ‘ghamndiya (arrogant) alliance’. They don’t have a leader yet and there is a lot of suspense on who would lead them going into the Lok Sabha elections next year. They are working with a hidden agenda, which is to attack India’s culture,” PM Modi said.

He alleged that the Opposition bloc, at its third meeting in Mumbai, adopted a resolution to “end the Santan culture” in the country. “This INDI alliance adopted a resolution to end our ‘Sanatan’ culture. They are bent on destroying the ideologies, cultures and traditions that have kept the country and our people together for centuries,” the PM added.

Congress ruled MP for decades but left it high and dry, says PM Modi

PM Modi further hit out at the Congress claiming that it left the state and its people high and dry during its rule. “The party (Congress), which ruled this state for decades, left it high and dry and a laggard economically when compared to other states. People from previous generations would remember how the Congress left the state’s Bundelkhand region in desperate need of water, electricity and roads. Today, under the BJP rule, new roads have been been built in every village and electricity has been provided to every household. I am convinced that Madhya Pradesh will touch new heights when it comes to industrialisation in the coming days,” PM Modi said, addressing a massive gathering in Bina on Thursday.

The ten projects for which he laid the foundation stone include ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in the Narmadapuram district; two IT parks in Indore; a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam and six new industrial areas across the state.

He also said the the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery will help make the country ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant). “Laying foundation stones of Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery today will help make the country India Atmanirbhar. This new-age petrochemical complex will take Bina to new heights of development. It will help the setting up of new industries in the state while opening up new avenues for MSMEs. It also generates employment opportunities for our youth,” he added.

Also expressing his gratitude to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, PM Modi said, “I want to thank Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government for giving me the opportunity to come and meet the people of the state. Today, we are laying the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs. 50,000 crores. The combined expense of these projects is more than the budget of many states.”

He also thanked the people for contrbutung to the successful conduct of G20 events in the state.

About Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone

The ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone, Narmadapuram’ will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and will mark a major step towards the economic growth and employment generation in the region. The ‘IT Park 3 and 4’ in Indore, to be built at a cost of about 550 crore, will provide an impetus to the state’s IT and ITES sectors and open new employment opportunities for the youth, a government release stated.

The Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam will be built at a cost of more than Rs 460 crore and is envisaged to become a major hub for important sectors like textiles, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals, among others. The park will provide connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai Motorway and will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth, the state release added.

With the aim of promoting balanced regional development and uniform employment opportunities in the state, six new industrial areas will also be developed at Shajapur, Guna, Mauganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram, and Maksi at a cumulative cost of about Rs 310 crore, the release added.

(With ANI inputs)

