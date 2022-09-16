SCO Summit 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of SCO Summit 2022 and said today is not the era of war. And in response to PM Modi, the Russian President said he too wants to end the Ukraine conflict soon.Also Read - Tons of UFOs Hovering All Over Ukraine, Claims Kyiv Astronomical Observatory

"Today's era isn't of war and I've spoken to you about it on the call. Today we'll get the opportunity to talk about how can we progress on the path of peace. India-Russia has stayed together with each other for several decades," PM Modi said in bilateral meet with Russian President Putin.

Today's era isn't of war & I've spoken to you about it on the call. Today we'll get the opportunity to talk about how can we progress on the path of peace. India-Russia has stayed together with each other for several decades: PM Modi in bilateral meet with Russian President Putin pic.twitter.com/dOZHzHhns5 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

On the other hand, President Putin said he knows about India’s position on the conflict in Ukraine.

“I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine and also about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. We will keep you abreast of what is happening there,” Putin said during a bilateral meet with PM Modi.

PM Modi further said that he has spoken on the phone several times about India-Russia bilateral relations and also on various issues. “We should find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilizers. I want to thank Russia and Ukraine for helping us to evacuate our students from Ukraine,” he added.

Both the leaders held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand on Friday. Uzbekistan is the current chair of SCO 2022 whereas India will be the next chair of the SCO.

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed PM Modi to the Congress Centre in Samarkand for the 22nd SCO Summit.

Vladimir Putin congratulated India for assuming the presidency the following year. Apart from the Russian President, Chinese President Xi Jinping also congratulated India for the SCO Presidency in 2023 during the meeting of the expanded circle of the Heads of SCO.

The SCO currently comprises eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia) and six “Dialogue Partners” (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey).