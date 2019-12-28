New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 AM.

This month’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is expected to revolve around the NRC debate as well as the Citizenship Amendment Act that has led to huge uproar and violent protests across the nation.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi invited ideas on topics and issues he should address during the 60th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“Share your ideas and suggestions for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 29th. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message, write on the NaMo App Open Forum or on MyGov,” a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had read.

The final #MannKiBaat of 2019 will be held tomorrow at 11 AM. Do join. pic.twitter.com/Bu0N4h1ajN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2019

The program broadcasts on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi (NaMo) mobile application from 11 AM every last Sunday of the month.

In his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on November 24, PM Modi announced the launch of ‘Fit India School grading system’ in schools across the country.

He also encouraged people to use one’s mother tongue saying all progress is meaningless if one’s mother tongue is neglected.