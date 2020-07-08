New Delhi: In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address a large gathering at the India Global Week 2020 which is being organised in the UK. The forum is expected to focus on India’s trade and foreign investment prospects. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Sharad Pawar Again Sides With Modi, Defends PM's Visit to Leh

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said he will be addressing the India Global Week 2020 at 1:30 PM on Thursday. He further added that the forum brings together global thought leaders who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID. Also Read - Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: In Letter to PM, Congress Leader Calls For CBI Probe

“Will be addressing the India Global Week, organised by @IndiaIncorp at 1:30 PM tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID,” PM Modi said. Also Read - PM Modi Meets President Kovind, Briefs Him on Issues of 'National And International' Importance

PM Modi, who will virtually address the event, is likely to talk about numerous investment and manufacturing opportunities that India has on offer as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting from Thursday, the three-day summit, had earlier confirmed senior Cabinet ministers, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Railways and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Ccivil Aviation and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, among some of the prominent speakers from India.

From the UK side, Prince Charles will be making a special address at the event and the British government is lining up a high-profile set of speakers, including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

Apart from the talks on the India-UK bilateral ties, there are a series of country-specific sessions scheduled to cover India’s ties with countries such as the US, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

The organisers expect an estimated 250 senior business and strategic expert speakers to attract a worldwide audience of over 5,000 people over the course of the summit.

(With inputs from agencies)