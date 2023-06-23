By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi To Address Indian Diaspora In US: 10 Points
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Indian diaspora in Washington D.C—the capital of the United States.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Prime Minister’s upcoming address to Indian-American citizens.
- PM Modi’s two-hour event will start at 7 PM and end at 9 PM (local time) on June 23.
- The Event will be hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center. African-American recording artist Mary Millben will perform Indian national anthem at the event.
- Mary Millben had on June 21 participated in the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) with PM Modi. She had been invited to the event by India’s Permanent Representative to the UN.
- According to news agency PTI, PM Modi’s address to the Indian diaspora in Washington DC is likely to a relatively modest gathering owing to his tight schedule. Community leaders, however, are dejected as they wanted to throw a gala event in the prime minister’s honour.
- PM Modi’s Reagan Center event will be attended by a select gathering of 1,000 individuals from the Indian-American Community.
- Dr Bharat Barai, a popular community leader who organised PM Modi’s Ronald Reagan Center event hailed the occasion. Dr. Bharai said that the Indian Prime Minister commands a global following and is a very popular public figure, not only in India but across the world.
- Dr. Barai, chairman of the Indian-American Community Foundation, the organization which had originally planned a mega carnival-like event in Chicago to rival the welcome the prime minister received at Madison Square Garden in 2014 and in Houston in 2019 hailed Narendra Modi as the “most popular” prime minister for the global Indian diaspora and the “most popular” world leader.
- With the 4.5 million-strong Indian diaspora being spread across the United States, it was expected that PM Modi would connect with them wherever he could. Modi has obliged and interacted with them in different US cities during his visits to the country.
- In an address following the State Dinner hosted at the White House by US President Joe Biden, PM Modi lauded Indian-Americans and hailed their “significant role” in America’s all-round development and in strengthening the India-US relationship.
- “With every passing day, Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better. We can pronounce each other’s names correctly. We can understand each other’s accents better. Children in India become Spider-Man on Halloween, and America’s youth are dancing to the tune of ‘Naatu Naatu’,” PM Modi said, while stressing the giant strides that have been made in US-India ties over the years
