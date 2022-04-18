New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on the 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21. PM Modi will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion. This programme on the 400th Parkash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur is being organised as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.Also Read - Pakistan Desires Peaceful, Cooperative Ties With India: Shehbaz Sharif’s First Thankful Message to PM Modi

Four hundred ‘ragis’ (Sikh musicians) will perform in a ‘Shabad Kirtan’ to mark the auspicious occasion.

The programme will be organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

Chief ministers of many states and several prominent personalities from across the length and breadth of the subcontinent and abroad will be part of the celebrations.

