New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address the nation in a special broadcast by All India Radio, where he is likely to talk about the scrapping of Article 370, pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

The broadcast will be aired on All India Radio at 4 p.m.

The PM is likely to outline the government’s vision on Jammu and Kashmir, and how it plans to bring about development to the now Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The address comes days ahead of the Prime Minister’s annual Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort.

The Indian government on Monday abolished Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

With section 144 imposed in the valley and thousands of paramilitary forces deployed, movement and gathering of people have been restricted, and communication cut off.

Mainstream J&K political leaders Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been placed under house arrest.