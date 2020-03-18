New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday evening address the nation on measures taken and issues surrounding the rise of the deadly coronavirus epidemic that has affected nearly 160 people in India. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

“PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it,” the PMO tweeted. Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Wife Does an Anushka Sharma, Interrupts Husband's Instagram Live Chat With Yuvraj Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown

Earlier today, the Prime Minister also chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts and further strengthen the nation’s preparedness to contain the global infection. He also discussed ways to further enhance testing facilities. Also Read - Jaggi Vasudev 'Sadhguru' on COVID-19: 'This Time is a Reminder of Your Mortality'

Shri @narendramodi expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various State Governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with aviation sector, municipal staff and others. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2020

Notably, more than five more cases were reported throughout the day from across the country, the latest case being from Kashmir. In view of the worsening situation, Rajasthan has imposed Section 144 across the state till March 31, while the same has been imposed in Noida till April 5.