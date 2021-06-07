New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the nation where he made a slew of announcements. The central government on Monday decided to procure Covid-19 vaccines for everyone aged 18-44 and supply them to states free of cost, said PM Narendra Modi. “India will defeat Corona,” the Prime Minister said during a virtual address to the nation on Monday. Also Read - Explained: The New COVID Vaccine Policy of Indian Government | What is Free And For Whom

5.30 pm: PM Modi extends ration scheme till Diwali.

5.25 pm: Central Govt takes over-vaccination drive from states

5.22 pm: Central Government has accepted all the demands of the states: PM Modi

5.20 pm: To increase vaccine availability, the process of procuring vaccines from abroad has been sped up. Experts have also expressed concerns about children. In this direction, the trial of two vaccines is underway. Research is being conducted for a nasal vaccine in the country: PM Modi

5.15 pm: We are worried about India’s kids, the kids of the under-privileged: PM Narendra Modi

5.12 pm: Overcoming every apprehension, India launched not one but two Made in India vaccines within a year. Our country, scientists have shown that India is not behind the big countries. As I am talking to you today, more than 23 crore doses of vaccine have been given in the country: PM Modi

5.10 pm: There is a very less number of vaccine manufacturers in world compared to its demand. Imagine what would have happened in India if we didn’t have vaccines. If you look at history of last 50-60 yrs, you will know that it used to take decades for India to get vaccines from abroad: PM Modi

5.06 pm: This is the deadliest pandemic in the past 100 years. The modern world has not seen such a pandemic. Our country has fought this pandemic at many levels: PM Narendra Modi

5.05 pm: The demand for vaccines in the world today is far less than the countries that produce them and the companies that make vaccines. Imagine if we didn’t have a vaccine made in India now, what would happen in a huge country like India today? – PM Modi

5.04 pm: India left no stone unturned to procure life saving drugs: PM Modi

5.03 pm: During the second wave, the demand for medical oxygen in India increased unimaginably in the months of April and May. Never in the history of India has so much medical oxygen been needed. Work was done on the battlefield to meet this need. All the mechanisms of government started: PM Modi

5.02 pm: This is the biggest epidemic in the last hundred years, it is a tragedy. Such an epidemic was not seen or experienced by the modern world. Our country has fought such a big global epidemic together on many fronts: PM Modi

5.01 pm: India’s fight with the pandemic is on: PM Modi.

5.00 pm: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Nation As States Start Unlocking

4.40 pm: PM Modi to address nation shortly

4.15 pm: The Prime Minister is also expected to talk about vaccine procurement as more and more states are asking the Centre to step in after having drawn a blank in global tenders to purchase vaccines.

4.00 pm: In an address to the nation on May 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had become emotional while lauding doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for their efforts in fighting COVID-19.

3.45 pm: Prime Minister Modi will address the nation on a day when several states unlocked further from individual Covid-19 restrictions which were imposed to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

3.40 pm: India registered 1,00,636 new coronavirus cases today, the lowest since April 6, and 2427 deaths. A total of 1,74,399 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi will address the nation at 5 PM today, 7th June. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 7, 2021

3.15 PM: PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 5 pm.

Throughout April-May, India witnessed one of the worst crisis situation with strict lockdowns as the country's healthcare system crumbled due to the unprecedented COVID-19 surge. Modi has addressed the nation a number of times since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.