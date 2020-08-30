Load More

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ at 11 AM on Sunday. “Tune in at 11 AM on 30th August,” PM Modi had tweeted yesterday after seeking suggestions from people on the topics to be discussed during the show. Also Read - Over 78,000 Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 35 Lakh-Mark Ahead of Unlock 4

“What do you think should be discussed during this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th?” he wrote on the micro-blogging site asking people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov App or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Flood: Army, NDRF Deployed in Hoshangabad, CM Briefs PM Modi

Notably, the 68th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for phase 4 of Unlock, relaxing restrictions outside containment zones. Also Read - Guidelines For Durga Puja, Navratri, Parliament Session to be Released Soon

In his 67th Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister had interacted with students from various states who had successfully passed their Board Exams. He had also asked people to exercise more caution as coronavirusw was spreading fast in many areas.

“We must remember that Corona is as threatening as it was before. Sometimes we feel like taking off the mask. But before taking your mark off, think about the doctors who are wearing masks throughout the day. Don’t they feel uncomfortable?” the PM had said.