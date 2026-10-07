PM Modi to address nation today as BJP marks 25 years of his public service; party to launch ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ across Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation virtually on Wednesday as the BJP marks his 25 years in public life with the ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ across Gujarat.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the country virtually on Wednesday as the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds the ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ across the state. The programme is being organised to mark 25 years of Modi’s public service. His political journey at the head of a government began on October 7, 2001, when he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He later became the Prime Minister of India in 2014.

Modi will address the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ at around 9 am and lead participants in taking a pledge to work towards building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

His speech will be shown live at different starting points of the yatra across Gujarat. BJP National President Nitin Nabin will address the gathering before Modi’s virtual interaction.

After the Prime Minister’s address, local BJP leaders will light the ‘Seva Jyot’. The Kalash Yatra will then begin from selected locations in every district and metropolitan area of the state.

The campaign is part of the BJP’s month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which began on September 17 and is scheduled to continue until October 17. The nationwide campaign includes activities such as blood donation drives, cleanliness programmes, public outreach events and other service-related initiatives.

Leaders to join programmes across Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take part in the Ahmedabad event near Riverfront House on Pujya Pramukh Swami Marg-Riverfront Road.

State BJP chief Jagdish Vishwakarma will attend the programme at the Arts and Commerce College on New Civil Hospital Road in Sabarkantha. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will join the event at the Shri Vardayini Mataji Temple in Rupal village of Gandhinagar district.

BJP general secretaries Aniruddh Dave, Prashant Korat, Ajay Brahmbhatt and Hitendrasinh Chouhan are scheduled to attend programmes in Rajkot, Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

State ministers, MPs, MLAs, BJP office-bearers, party workers and residents are also expected to participate in events organised at different locations.

Seva Yatra to conclude in Vadnagar, Varanasi

The nationwide ‘Seva Sankalp Yatra’, which began on September 17, will also reach its conclusion on Wednesday.

The concluding programmes will be held in Vadnagar in Gujarat and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The two places hold special significance in Modi’s political journey, with Vadnagar being his birthplace and Varanasi being closely associated with his political career.

In Vadnagar, the programme will include a water offering at the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma and yatra in-charge V.D. Sharma are expected to attend the concluding event.

The BJP has described the month-long campaign as an effort to highlight Modi’s 25-year journey in public life and promote the themes of public service, development and nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies)