New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8.45 pm amid rising covid cases. PM Modi earlier today held a virtual meeting with manufacturers of the vaccine against Covid-19, in his third such interaction with focus groups amid a marked surge in coronavirus disease cases across India. On Monday, the PM held a series of meetings with top doctors and representatives of India's pharmaceutical industry. Soon after the meeting, the government announced that those above 18-years of age will be eligible to get a Coronavirus vaccine from May 1.

Prime Minister Modi's will be addressing the nation at the time when India is reporting the highest number of cases. India reported 259,170 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard at 8:30am on Tuesday, pushing the country's infection tally to 15,321,089.

Addressing the nation on the COVID-19 situation. https://t.co/rmIUo0gkbm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2021

8.52 pm: Our drug production has increased and it will be increased further. We are in the process of building COVID dedicated hospitals: PM Modi in his address to the nation.

8.50 pm: I stand with the people of India in this hour of crisis: PM Modi.

8.49 pm: Second wave came like a storm: PM Modi

8.40 pm: PM Modi speaks to Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the address: Reports

8.37 pm: India on Tuesday logged 259,170 new cases.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation on the COVID-19 situation at 8:45 this evening. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 20, 2021

8.30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation shortly

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said all ministers have requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to impose a complete lockdown in the state from 8 pm tomorrow. “We have made our request. Now it is up to the CM to take the final call,” Tope was quoted as saying by ANI. Curfew-like restrictions on the movement of people in the state were already imposed on April 14 and would be in effect till May 1.